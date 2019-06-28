Fever-Mercury, Box

INDIANA (69)

Dupree 6-7 3-4 15, K.Mitchell 5-15 2-2 13, Laney 6-11 0-0 12, McCowan 3-7 0-0 6, Wheeler 3-9 0-0 6, Achonwa 1-2 1-1 3, Burke 0-2 1-4 1, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Kea 1-3 0-0 3, Mavunga 0-3 2-2 2, McCall 0-1 2-2 2, T.Mitchell 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 28-69 11-15 69.

PHOENIX (91)

Bonner 5-12 3-3 15, Carson 0-7 0-0 0, Griner 11-19 1-4 23, January 2-4 2-2 7, L.Mitchell 6-7 2-3 18, B.Turner 1-3 0-0 2, Cunningham 5-6 6-7 19, Little 1-1 1-1 3, Lyttle 2-2 0-0 4, Smith 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 15-20 91.

Indiana 20 18 19 12—69 Phoenix 17 33 21 20—91

3-Point Goals_Indiana 2-18 (Kea 1-2, K.Mitchell 1-7, Laney 0-1, Mavunga 0-1, Burke 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-2, Wheeler 0-4), Phoenix 10-17 (L.Mitchell 4-4, Cunningham 3-3, Bonner 2-4, January 1-3, Carson 0-1, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 32 (McCowan 10), Phoenix 33 (L.Mitchell, B.Turner, Bonner 5). Assists_Indiana 9 (Wheeler 3), Phoenix 23 (L.Mitchell 11). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Phoenix 13. Technicals_Indiana coach Fever (Defensive three second), Phoenix coach Mercury (Delay of game). A_9,435 (18,422).

