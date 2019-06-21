Fever-Sky, Box

INDIANA (76)

Dupree 7-15 0-0 14, K.Mitchell 2-6 1-2 5, Laney 1-4 0-0 2, McCowan 4-8 2-2 10, Wheeler 7-14 8-8 28, Burke 1-2 2-2 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Mavunga 0-0 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 5-11 1-1 13. Totals 27-61 14-15 76.

CHICAGO (69)

DeShields 6-15 6-7 19, Dolson 3-5 4-4 11, Lavender 4-7 0-0 8, Quigley 4-10 0-0 10, Vandersloot 4-9 0-0 10, Copper 1-7 0-0 2, Macaulay 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 0-4 2-2 2, Williams 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 25-67 12-13 69.

Indiana 22 18 20 16—76 Chicago 16 15 19 19—69

3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-17 (Wheeler 6-8, T.Mitchell 2-4, Burke 0-1, Johnson 0-1, K.Mitchell 0-3), Chicago 7-23 (Vandersloot 2-4, Quigley 2-5, Dolson 1-3, Williams 1-3, DeShields 1-7, Copper 0-1). Fouled Out_McCowan. Rebounds_Indiana 36 (McCowan 13), Chicago 25 (Lavender 7). Assists_Indiana 16 (Wheeler 8), Chicago 18 (Vandersloot 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 14, Chicago 20. Technicals_Chicago coach James Wade. A_4,945 (10,387).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.