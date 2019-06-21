Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fever-Sky, Box

June 21, 2019 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
INDIANA (76)

Dupree 7-15 0-0 14, K.Mitchell 2-6 1-2 5, Laney 1-4 0-0 2, McCowan 4-8 2-2 10, Wheeler 7-14 8-8 28, Burke 1-2 2-2 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Mavunga 0-0 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 5-11 1-1 13. Totals 27-61 14-15 76.

CHICAGO (69)

DeShields 6-15 6-7 19, Dolson 3-5 4-4 11, Lavender 4-7 0-0 8, Quigley 4-10 0-0 10, Vandersloot 4-9 0-0 10, Copper 1-7 0-0 2, Macaulay 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 0-4 2-2 2, Williams 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 25-67 12-13 69.

Indiana 22 18 20 16—76
Chicago 16 15 19 19—69

3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-17 (Wheeler 6-8, T.Mitchell 2-4, Burke 0-1, Johnson 0-1, K.Mitchell 0-3), Chicago 7-23 (Vandersloot 2-4, Quigley 2-5, Dolson 1-3, Williams 1-3, DeShields 1-7, Copper 0-1). Fouled Out_McCowan. Rebounds_Indiana 36 (McCowan 13), Chicago 25 (Lavender 7). Assists_Indiana 16 (Wheeler 8), Chicago 18 (Vandersloot 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 14, Chicago 20. Technicals_Chicago coach James Wade. A_4,945 (10,387).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.