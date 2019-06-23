Fever-Storm, Box

INDIANA (61)

Dupree 3-8 0-0 6, K.Mitchell 5-15 1-1 13, Laney 1-8 0-0 2, McCowan 2-6 2-2 6, Wheeler 5-13 6-7 18, Achonwa 3-5 1-1 7, Burke 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 0-0 6, T.Mitchell 0-2 3-4 3. Totals 22-64 13-15 61.

SEATTLE (65)

Clark 4-11 0-0 11, Howard 7-17 3-4 17, Loyd 7-17 7-7 21, Russell 1-2 0-0 2, Zellous 4-7 2-2 11, Langhorne 0-3 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-2 0-0 3, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 12-13 65.

Indiana 12 23 14 12—61 Seattle 16 16 16 17—65

3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-15 (K.Mitchell 2-6, Wheeler 2-7, Laney 0-2), Seattle 5-23 (Clark 3-7, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-2, Zellous 1-2, Langhorne 0-1, Howard 0-2, Whitcomb 0-3, Loyd 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 35 (McCowan 13), Seattle 27 (Howard, Russell 6). Assists_Indiana 8 (Wheeler 4), Seattle 13 (Howard 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Seattle 19. Technicals_Indiana coach Fever (Defensive three second). A_7,211 (10,000).

