The Associated Press
 
Fever-Wings, Box

June 13, 2019 10:25 pm
 
INDIANA (76)

Achonwa 4-7 3-4 11, Dupree 9-15 2-2 20, K.Mitchell 5-15 4-4 18, Laney 2-8 0-0 6, Wheeler 3-7 2-2 10, Kea 0-0 0-0 0, McCowan 1-3 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 3-9 3-3 9. Totals 27-64 14-15 76.

DALLAS (72)

Davis 3-7 3-3 9, G.Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Gray 3-9 4-6 10, Harrison 0-3 0-0 0, Thornton 6-17 4-4 19, McCarty-Williams 2-6 2-2 7, McGee-Stafford 6-8 0-0 12, Plaisance 4-9 3-3 12, Stevens 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 16-18 72.

Indiana 16 18 24 18—76
Dallas 16 15 16 25—72

3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-24 (K.Mitchell 4-11, Wheeler 2-5, Laney 2-6, T.Mitchell 0-1, Achonwa 0-1), Dallas 6-17 (Thornton 3-7, McCarty-Williams 1-2, G.Johnson 1-2, Plaisance 1-5, Gray 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 37 (Laney 11), Dallas 33 (Gray 8). Assists_Indiana 16 (T.Mitchell 5), Dallas 17 (Plaisance 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 14, Dallas 16. Technicals_McGee-Stafford. A_3,562 (7,000).

