Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FIFA men’s world rankings list for June

June 14, 2019 4:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA rankings for June (last rankings in parentheses):

1. Belgium (1)

2. France (2)

3. Brazil (3)

Advertisement

4. England (4)

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

5. Portugal (7)

6. Croatia (5)

7. Spain (9)

8. Uruguay (6)

9. Switzerland (8)

10. Denmark (10)

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed it newsletters and be the first to read the latest from Mike Causey, Tom Temin, and the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

11. Germany (13)

(tie) Argentina (11)

13. Colombia (12)

14. Italy (17)

(tie) Netherlands (16)

16. Chile (15)

17. Sweden (14)

18. Mexico (18)

19. Poland (20)

20. Iran (21)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.