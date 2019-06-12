Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FIFA withdraws claim of 1 million tickets sold at World Cup

June 12, 2019 7:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — FIFA has withdrawn a claim that 1 million tickets have been sold for the Women’s World Cup and now says the total includes people paying nothing to attend games, including VIPs and even medical staff.

FIFA deleted a tweet posted on Tuesday that said: “One million tickets for the @FIFAWWC 2019 have now been sold!”

The sport’s governing body told The Associated Press on Wednesday that 1 million tickets had been “allocated,” which includes those sold to fans and provided for free.

FIFA says the 1 million total also includes “delegations of the teams playing, commercial affiliates, observers, medical and technical staff.”

Advertisement

FIFA has already pulled back from a claim that 20 of the 52 matches were sold out, saying Tuesday that only 14 matches had no availability.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|12 #ShiftHappens Conference
6|13 SolarWinds Tech Day | Fort Meade, MD
6|13 American Express® Summit for Success
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in a repatriation of remains

Today in History

1971: New York Times begins publishing 'Pentagon Papers'

Get our daily newsletter.