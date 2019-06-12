Fight Schedule

June 15

At Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia, Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki, 12, for Briedis’ WBC Diamond and Glowacki’s WBO cruiserweight title (World Boxing Super Series semifinals); Yunier Dorticos vs. Andrew Tabiti, 12, cruiserweights (World Boxing Super Series semifinals).

At Kiev, Ukraine, Artem Dalakian vs. Sarawut Thawornkham, 12, for Dalakian’s WBA flyweight title.

At First Direct Arena, Leeds, England, Josh Warrington vs. Kid Galahad, 12, for Warrington’s IBF featherweight title; Jason Welborn vs. JJ Metcalf, 12, for the vacant Commonwealth super welterweight title; Zelfa Barrett vs. Lyon Woodstock, 12, for the vacant Commonwealth super featherweight title; Andrzej Soldra vs. Lyndon Arthur, 10, light heavyweights; Edwin Palacios vs. Troy Williamson, 10, middleweights.

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz, 12, heavyweights; Sullivan Barrera vs. Jesse Hart, 10, light heavyweights; Andy Vences vs. Albert Bell, 10, junior lightweights.

June 19

At Chiba City, Japan, Kazuto Ioka vs. Aston Palicte, 12, for the vacant WBO World super flyweight title; Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Tanawat Nakoon, 12, for Kyoguchi’s WBA Super World light flyweight title.

June 21

At Ulster Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tyrone McKenna vs. Darragh Foley, 12, for the vacant WBC International super lightweight title.

At WinnaVegas Casino & Resort, Sloan, Iowa (SHO), Sebastian Fundora vs. Hector Zepeda, 10, super welterweights; Rene Tellez Giron vs. Michel Rivera, 10, lightweights.

At Indio, Calif., Andrew Cancio vs. Alberto Machado, 12, for Cancio’s WBA junior lightweight title; Angel Acosta vs. Elwin Soto, 12, for Acosta’s WBO junior flyweight title; Genaro Gamez vs. Ezequiel Aviles, 10, junior welterweights.

June 22

At Wolstein Center, Cleveland (CBSSN), Dewayne Beamon vs. Froilan Saludar, 12, for the vacant WBC United States (USNBC) super flyweight title; Cody Crowley vs. Navid Mansouri, 12, for the vacant WBC United States (USNBC) super welterweight title.

June 23

At Mandalay Bay Resorts & Casino, Las Vegas (FOX), Jermell Charlo, vs. Jorge Cota, 12, for junior middleweights; Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Julio Ceja, 12, super bantamweights.

At Temecula, Calif. (ESPN), Richard Commey vs. Ray Beltran, 12, for Commey’s IBF lightweight title.

June 28

At Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula, Calif., Richard Commey vs. Raymundo Beltran, 12, for Commey’s IBF World lightweight title; Carlos Adames vs. Patrick Day, 10, junior middleweights; Saul Rodriguez vs. Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 10, junior lightweights; Junior Fa vs. Dominic Guinn, 10, heavyweights.

June 29

At Providence, R.I., Demetrius Andrade vs. Maciej Sulecki, 12, for Andrade’s WBO middleweigtht title; Khalid Yafai vs. Norbelto Jimenez, 12,for Yafai’s WBA World super flyweight title.

At NRG Arena, Houston (SHO), Jarmall Charlo vs. Brandon Adams, 12, for Charlo’s WBC interim middleweight title; Jean Pascal vs. Marcus Browne, 12, for the interim WBA World light heavyweight title; Erickson Lubin vs. Zakaria Attou, 12, super welterweights; Eduardo Ramirez vs. Claudio Marrero, 10, featherweights; Miguel Flores vs. Luis May, 10, super featherweights.

July 6

At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Nordine Oubaali vs. Arthur Villanueva, 12, for Oubaali’s WBC bantamweight title.

July 12

At Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan, Robert Brant vs. Ryoya Murata, 12, for Brant’s WBA World middleweight title.

At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Fla., Derrieck Cuevas vs. Jesus Alberto Beltran, 10 for Cuevas’ WBA Fedelatin welterweight title.

At Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma, Wash., Jermaine Franklin vs. Jerry Forrest, 12, heavyweights; BJ Flores vs. Otto Wallin, 12, heavyweights; Giovanni Mioletti vs. Luis Porozo, 10, featherweights.

July 13

At Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., Hairon Socarras vs. Shakur Stevenson, 10, featherweights; Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Nikolai Potapov, 10, bantamweights.

At Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif., Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda, 12, for Vargas’ WBC junior featherweight title; Diego De La Hoya vs. Ronny Rios, 12, for the interim WBA World featherweight title; Joet Gonzalez vs. Manuel Avila, 10, featherweights; Alexis Rocha vs. Berlin Abreu, 10, welterweights.

July 19

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md., Masayoshi Nakatani vs. Teofimo Lopez, 12, lightweights; Maxim Dadashev vs. Subriel Matias, 12, super lightweights; Jason Sosa vs. Erick De Leon, 10, junior lightweights.

July 20

At MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas (PPV), Keith Thurman vs. Manny Pacquiao, 12, for Thurman’s WBA welterweight title; Yordenis Ugas vs. Omar Figueroa Jr., 12, WBC welterweight eliminator; Sergey Lipinets vs. John Molina Jr., 12, welterweights; Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee, 12, for Plant’s IBF super middleweight title.

July 27

At Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore (SHO), Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Núñez, 12, for Davis’ WBA super featherweight title.

At College Park Center, Arlington, Texas, Maurice Hooker vs. Jose Ramirez, 12, for Hooker’s WBO and Ramirez’s WBC junior welterweight titles; Murat Gasiev vs. Joey Dawejko, 10, heavyweights.

Aug. 3

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (FOX), Andre Berto vs. Miguel Cruz,12, welterweights.

Aug. 24

At Nagoya, Japan, Kosei Tanaka vs. Jonathan Gonzalez, 12, for Tanaka’s WBO flyweight title.

Aug. 31

At Minneapolis (FOX), Erislandy Lara vs. Ramon Alvarez, 12, junior middleweights; Caleb Truax vs. Peter Quilin, 12, super middleweights.

