Fire-Atlanta United, Sums

Chicago 0 0—0 Atlanta 2 0—2

First half_1, Atlanta, Martinez, 9 (Martinez), 12th minute; 2, Atlanta, Martinez, 10 (Pereira), 43rd.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, David Ousted; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Atlanta, Escobar, 33rd. Chicago, Corrales, 59th; Schweinsteiger, 77th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski; C.J. Morgante; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_67,502.

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Michael Parkhurst, Miles Robinson; Julian Gressel (Jeff Larentowicz, 72nd), Gonzalo Martinez (Justin Meram, 80th), Dion Pereira (Brek Shea, 55th), Eric Remedi; Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe.

Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Francisco Calvo, Jorge Luis Corrales (Raheem Edwards, 63rd), Johan Kappelhof; Nico Gaitan, Aleksandar Katai (Fabian Herbers, 81st), Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailovic, Bastian Schweinsteiger; Nemanja Nikolic (Przemyslaw Frankowski, 63rd), C.J. Sapong.

