Fire-Red Bulls, Sums

Chicago 0 1—1 New York 1 2—3

First half_1, New York, Kaku, 3, 8th minute.

Second half_2, New York, White, 5 (Royer), 59th; 3, Chicago, Nikolic, 6, 81st; 4, New York, Royer, 4 (Duncan), 90th.

Goalies_Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, David Ousted; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_New York, Rzatkowski, 29th; Robles, 30th. Chicago, Nikolic, 74th.

Advertisement

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn; Jeffrey Greeson; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_17,563.

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Kyle Duncan, Connor Lade, Tim Parker (Sean Nealis, 46th), Amro Tarek; Sean Davis, Kaku (Omir Fernandez, 78th), Alex Muyl, Daniel Royer, Marc Rzatkowski; Brian White (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 67th).

Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Jorge Luis Corrales, Marcelo; Brandt Bronico, Przemyslaw Frankowski (Nemanja Nikolic, 68th), Nico Gaitan, Fabian Herbers (Jeremiah Gutjahr, 75th), Aleksandar Katai, Dax McCarty, Bastian Schweinsteiger; C.J. Sapong.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.