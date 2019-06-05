Listen Live Sports

Fired charity CEO accused of using cash on LSU, Saints games

June 5, 2019 4:48 am
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana hospital foundation’s former fundraising chief is accused of stealing about $550,000 in donations and using some of it to send family and friends to LSU and New Orleans Saints football games.

The Advocate reports court documents filed Tuesday say 49-year-old John Paul Funes is charged with wire fraud and money laundering.

They say the fired CEO of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation defrauded the charity for years by falsifying records, such as labeling charter flights as “outbound patient transports.” It says he also used foundation funds to buy cancer patients gift cards that he then used himself.

The newspaper says Funes wouldn’t comment, but his lawyer expects him to “accept responsibly by entering a plea.” Attorney Walt Green says Funes is working to reimburse the foundation.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

