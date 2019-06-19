Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flyers sign center Kevin Hayes to $50 million, 7-year deal

June 19, 2019 2:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have signed center Kevin Hayes to a $50 million, seven-year contract.

Hayes becomes the Flyers’ third-highest paid player with a deal worth $7.14 million per season and should step in as their new No. 2 center behind Sean Couturier. General manager Chuck Fletcher announced the signing Wednesday, saying the 6-foot-5, 216-pound Hayes “plays a smart, two-way game and is just entering the prime of his career.”

Philadelphia acquired Hayes’ negotiating rights from Winnipeg for a fifth-round pick during the Stanley Cup Final. The Jets got him from the New York Rangers at the trade deadline in February.

Hayes recorded a career-high 55 points in 71 games last season with the Rangers and Jets. He has 92 goals and 137 assists for 229 points in 381 regular-season NHL games.

Advertisement

The Boston College product reunites with new Flyers coach Alain Vigneault, his coach for four seasons in New York.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.