Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former Akron coach and SEC assistant Dan Hipsher is retiring

June 26, 2019 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Dan Hipsher, the basketball coach at Akron for nearly a decade and also an assistant for two Southeastern Conference schools, is retiring.

Oakland University, where Hipsher has been an assistant for the past three seasons, announced the 64-year-old coach’s retirement Wednesday.

Hipsher was Stetson’s head coach for two seasons before leading the Akron program from 1995-2004. More recently, he was the coach at Texas Rio Grande Valley for three seasons before joining Greg Kampe’s staff at Oakland. Hipsher and Kampe were college teammates at Bowling Green.

Hipsher was also an assistant at Alabama, Arkansas and Dayton.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.