The Associated Press
 
Former Jets player Muhammad Wilkerson arrested for DWI

June 1, 2019 9:47 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson is charged with driving while intoxicated after his arrest in New York City.

A police spokesman says the 29-year-old was arraigned Saturday in Manhattan Criminal Court and released on his own recognizance.

In addition to DWI, he’s accused of ignoring a stop sign and driving while ability-impaired.

Police say he was pulled over in the Washington Heights neighborhood before dawn with a blood-alcohol level of .09. The legal limit is .08.

His attorney, Alex Spiro, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not clear when the Linden, New Jersey, resident is to appear in court again.

Wilkerson played for the Jets from 2011 to 2017, and with the Green Bay Packers last year. He’s now a free agent.

