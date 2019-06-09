Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Former Michigan standout Matthews has torn ACL

June 9, 2019 8:59 pm
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan standout Charles Matthews is dealing with a significant knee injury as the NBA draft approaches.

Agent Adam Pensack confirmed Sunday night that Matthews tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a workout with the Boston Celtics and will have surgery. Matthews, who played college basketball at Kentucky and Michigan, is skipping his final season of eligibility with the Wolverines to enter the draft.

Matthews averaged 12.2 points a game this past season and was a big reason why Michigan was one of the best defensive teams in the nation.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

