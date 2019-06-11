Listen Live Sports

Former MMA champion Mamed Khalidov detained in Poland

June 11, 2019 9:38 am
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Former MMA champion Mamed Khalidov has been detained in Poland on suspicion of altering the origins of luxury cars stolen in the Czech Republic.

Polish police say a 38-year-old man was detained at his home near Olsztyn, in northeastern Poland, by antiterrorists. He was being taken to prosecutors in the southern city of Katowice for questioning.

Polish media identified him as Khalidov, a Chechen-born fighter who won the light-heavyweight MMA title in 2009 and the middleweight title in 2015.

Katowice police spokeswoman Aleksandra Nawara says antiterrorists were used because the police feared Khalidov might resist his detention.

Prosecutors suspect he was helping forge documents on luxury cars for a group that leased Porsche, BMW and Range Rovers abroad and never paid for them.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

