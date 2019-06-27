Listen Live Sports

Former Soviet nations to hold eclectic sports event in 2020

June 27, 2019 6:58 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Beach handball and kettlebell lifting will be on the program at a new multi-sport event for former Soviet nations.

Besides the more typical Olympic sports like track and fencing, the CIS Games will also feature arm wrestling, dance and chess.

Eleven former Soviet nations associated with the Commonwealth of Independent States are expected to send more than 2,000 athletes to the Russian city of Kazan. Ukraine is invited despite its tense relationship with Russia.

The regional government in Kazan says the games will be held from Aug. 20-27 next year, shortly after the end of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

