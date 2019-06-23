Listen Live Sports

France-Brazil Sums

June 23, 2019 5:57 pm
 
Le Havre, France

Brazil 0 1 0—1
France 0 1 1—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, France, Valerie Gauvin 2 (Kadidiatou Diani), 52nd minute; 2, Brazil, Thaisa 1, 63rd.

Extra time_3, France, Amandine Henry 2 (Amel Majri), 106th.

Shots_France 15, Brazil 12.

Shots On Goal_France 4, Brazil 6.

Yellow Cards_France, Wendie Renard, 36th. Brazil, Tamires, 45th; Formiga, 70th; Beatriz, 83rd; Kathellen, 101st.

Offsides_France 1, Brazil 5.

Fouls Committed_France 10, Brazil 23.

Corner Kicks_France 7, Brazil 4.

Referee_Marie-Soleil Beaudoin, Canada. Assistant Referees_Princess Brown, Jamaica; Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing, Jamaica.

A_23,965.

Lineups

France: Sarah Bouhaddi; Amel Majri (Sakina Karchaoui, 118th), Griedge Mbock Bathy, Wendie Renard, Marion Torrent (Eve Perisset, 109th); Elise Bussaglia, Amandine Henry; Viviane Asseyi (Gaetane Thiney, 81st), Kadidiatou Diani, Valerie Gauvin (Delphine Cascarino, 90th), Eugenie Le Sommer.

Brazil: Barbara; Kathellen, Monica, Leticia Santos (Poliana, 89th), Tamires; Debinha, Formiga (Andressinha, 75th), Thaisa; Cristiane (Geyse, 96th), Ludmila (Beatriz, 71st), Marta.

