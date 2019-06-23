France-Brazil Sums

Le Havre, France
|Brazil
|0
|1
|0—1
|France
|0
|1
|1—2
First half_None.
Second half_1, France, Valerie Gauvin 2 (Kadidiatou Diani), 52nd minute; 2, Brazil, Thaisa 1, 63rd.
Extra time_3, France, Amandine Henry 2 (Amel Majri), 106th.
Shots_France 15, Brazil 12.
Shots On Goal_France 4, Brazil 6.
Yellow Cards_France, Wendie Renard, 36th. Brazil, Tamires, 45th; Formiga, 70th; Beatriz, 83rd; Kathellen, 101st.
Offsides_France 1, Brazil 5.
Fouls Committed_France 10, Brazil 23.
Corner Kicks_France 7, Brazil 4.
Referee_Marie-Soleil Beaudoin, Canada. Assistant Referees_Princess Brown, Jamaica; Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing, Jamaica.
A_23,965.
France: Sarah Bouhaddi; Amel Majri (Sakina Karchaoui, 118th), Griedge Mbock Bathy, Wendie Renard, Marion Torrent (Eve Perisset, 109th); Elise Bussaglia, Amandine Henry; Viviane Asseyi (Gaetane Thiney, 81st), Kadidiatou Diani, Valerie Gauvin (Delphine Cascarino, 90th), Eugenie Le Sommer.
Brazil: Barbara; Kathellen, Monica, Leticia Santos (Poliana, 89th), Tamires; Debinha, Formiga (Andressinha, 75th), Thaisa; Cristiane (Geyse, 96th), Ludmila (Beatriz, 71st), Marta.
