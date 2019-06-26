Listen Live Sports

French veteran Mombaerts takes over as Melbourne City coach

June 26, 2019 5:58 pm
 
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — French veteran Erick Mombaerts has been appointed coach of the A-League’s Melbourne City on a three-year contract.

The 64-year-old Mombaerts was previously in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, Toulouse, Guingamp and Le Havre, as well as his country’s under-18 and under-21 sides. He also spent three seasons in Japan with Yokohama F. Marinos before stepping down in January 2018.

Melbourne City chief executive Brad Rowse said in a statement Thursday: “Erick has enjoyed success in France and Japan while playing the kind of attacking, progressive style of football that Melbourne City FC is striving for.”

Mombaerts coached PSG from 1989-90, Toulouse from 2001-06 and Le Havre from 2012-14.

