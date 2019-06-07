Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Dwight Smith Jr. on the 7-day IL. Recalled OF Anthony Santander from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated 1B Mitch Moreland from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Jimmy Cordero off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Charlotte (IL). Transferred LHP Carlos Rodón to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to Rochester (IL). Reinstated RHP Michael Pineda from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated SS Didi Gregorius from the 60-day IL. Transferred SS Troy Tulowitzki to the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Daniel Mengden to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Ryan Dull from Las Vegas.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Craig Kimbrel on a three-year contract and optioned him to Iowa (PCL). Transferred RHP Allen Webster to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Brandon Nimmo to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Signed OF Taylor Lane to a minor league contract and assigned him to Columbia (SAL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Banned Golden State investor Mark Stevens from league games and team activities for one year and fined him $500,000 for pushing and directing obscene language toward the Toronto G Kyle Lowry during Wednesday’s game.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed academy director Tony Annan to a multi-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

RICE — Announced graduate men’s basketball G Tommy McCarthy is tranferring from Harvard.

