Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended Colorado Rockies OF Vince Fernandez 50 games under baseball’s minor league drug program after testing positive for amphetamine.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Dwight Smith Jr. on the 7-day IL. Recalled OF Anthony Santander from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated 1B Mitch Moreland from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Jimmy Cordero off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Charlotte (IL). Transferred LHP Carlos Rodón to the 60-day IL. Sent OF Jon Jay to Charlotte for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded C Tim Federowicz to Texas for a player to be named or cash.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated C Kevan Smith from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (PCL). Selected INF Wilfredo Tovar. Designated C Dustin Garneau for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to Rochester (IL). Reinstated RHP Michael Pineda from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated SS Didi Gregorius from the 60-day IL. Transferred SS Troy Tulowitzki to the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Daniel Mengden to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Ryan Dull from Las Vegas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed OF Mitch Haniger on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Tayler Scott from Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Hunter Wood to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Casey Sadler from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned C Tim Fedorowicz to Nashville (PCL) and selected his contract. Placed C Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Taylor Hearn to the 60-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Craig Kimbrel on a three-year contract and optioned him to Iowa (PCL). Transferred RHP Allen Webster to the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF/OF Garrett Hampson to Albuquerque (PCL). Designated LHP Chris Rusin for assignment. Reinstated OF Charlie Blackmon and RHP Wade Davis from the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Caleb Smith on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tyler Kinley from New Orleans (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Brandon Nimmo to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Signed OF Taylor Lane to a minor league contract and assigned him to Columbia (SAL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent LHP Travis Bergen to San Jose (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Daniel Hurtado.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released INF Carlos Franco.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released OF Daytona Bryden and INF Nelson Ward.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Traded RHP Ryan Flores to Trois-Rivieres (Can-Am) for a player to be named.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed OF Brett Eibner.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released LHP Joel Bender.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Sold the contract of 3B Dante Bichette to the Washington Nationals.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of LHP Sean Nolin to the Seattle Mariners.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released RHP Corey Kimber.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Troy Terzi.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INFs Micah Coffey and Jordan Swiss.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Banned Golden State investor Mark Stevens from league games and team activities for one year and fined him $500,000 for pushing and directing obscene language toward the Toronto G Kyle Lowry during Wednesday’s game.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed general manager Jon Horst to a multiyear extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Fired general manager Brian Gaine.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed OL Andrew Lauderdale off waivers from Arizona. Waived TE Pharoah McKever.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OL David Edwards and Bobby Evans, Ss Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott, RB Darrell Henderson, CB David Long, DL Greg Gaines and LB Dakota Allen.

NEW YORK JETS — Named Joe Douglas general manager. Agreed to terms with RB Bilal Powell.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Donald Parham.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Tim Wilson, OL Delroy Baker and Israel Helms and DBs Elijah Battle, Malik Boynton and Jacob Firlotte.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Re-signed F Jeff Skinner to an eight year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed academy director Tony Annan to a multi-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN — Named Phil Martelli, Howard Eisley and Saddi Washington assistant men’s basketball coaches.

RICE — Announced graduate men’s basketball G Tommy McCarthy is tranferring from Harvard.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Alyssa Scott assistant field hockey coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.