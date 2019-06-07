Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

June 7, 2019 10:45 pm
 
4 min read
Share       
BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended Colorado Rockies OF Vince Fernandez 50 games under baseball’s minor league drug program after testing positive for amphetamine.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Dwight Smith Jr. on the 7-day IL. Recalled OF Anthony Santander from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated 1B Mitch Moreland from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Jimmy Cordero off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Charlotte (IL). Transferred LHP Carlos Rodón to the 60-day IL. Sent OF Jon Jay to Charlotte for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded C Tim Federowicz to Texas for a player to be named or cash.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated C Kevan Smith from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (PCL). Selected INF Wilfredo Tovar. Designated C Dustin Garneau for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to Rochester (IL). Reinstated RHP Michael Pineda from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated SS Didi Gregorius from the 60-day IL. Transferred SS Troy Tulowitzki to the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Daniel Mengden to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Ryan Dull from Las Vegas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed OF Mitch Haniger on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Tayler Scott from Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Hunter Wood to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Casey Sadler from Durham.

        May proves dismal for TSP performance

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned C Tim Fedorowicz to Nashville (PCL) and selected his contract. Placed C Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Taylor Hearn to the 60-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Craig Kimbrel on a three-year contract and optioned him to Iowa (PCL). Transferred RHP Allen Webster to the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF/OF Garrett Hampson to Albuquerque (PCL). Designated LHP Chris Rusin for assignment. Reinstated OF Charlie Blackmon and RHP Wade Davis from the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Caleb Smith on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tyler Kinley from New Orleans (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Brandon Nimmo to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Signed OF Taylor Lane to a minor league contract and assigned him to Columbia (SAL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent LHP Travis Bergen to San Jose (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Daniel Hurtado.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released INF Carlos Franco.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released OF Daytona Bryden and INF Nelson Ward.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Traded RHP Ryan Flores to Trois-Rivieres (Can-Am) for a player to be named.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed OF Brett Eibner.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released LHP Joel Bender.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Sold the contract of 3B Dante Bichette to the Washington Nationals.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of LHP Sean Nolin to the Seattle Mariners.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released RHP Corey Kimber.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Troy Terzi.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INFs Micah Coffey and Jordan Swiss.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Banned Golden State investor Mark Stevens from league games and team activities for one year and fined him $500,000 for pushing and directing obscene language toward the Toronto G Kyle Lowry during Wednesday’s game.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed general manager Jon Horst to a multiyear extension.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Fired general manager Brian Gaine.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed OL Andrew Lauderdale off waivers from Arizona. Waived TE Pharoah McKever.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OL David Edwards and Bobby Evans, Ss Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott, RB Darrell Henderson, CB David Long, DL Greg Gaines and LB Dakota Allen.

NEW YORK JETS — Named Joe Douglas general manager. Agreed to terms with RB Bilal Powell.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Donald Parham.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Tim Wilson, OL Delroy Baker and Israel Helms and DBs Elijah Battle, Malik Boynton and Jacob Firlotte.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Re-signed F Jeff Skinner to an eight year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed academy director Tony Annan to a multi-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN — Named Phil Martelli, Howard Eisley and Saddi Washington assistant men’s basketball coaches.

RICE — Announced graduate men’s basketball G Tommy McCarthy is tranferring from Harvard.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Alyssa Scott assistant field hockey coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.