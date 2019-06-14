Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Luis Ortiz from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Removed INF Jared Reaves from the inactive list.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Caleb Dean.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Karch Kowalczyk.

Advertisement

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP John McKinney and INF Adam Sasser.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Igor Kokoskov, Bob Beyer, Jesse Mermuys and Roy Rana assistant coaches; Bobby Jackson assistant player development coach; Jonah Herscu advance scout; and Will Scott head video coordinator and player development coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB David Montgomery.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed G Michael Deiter.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Dexter Lawrence and CB DeAndre Baker.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Edmonton WR Greg Ellingson an undisclosed amount for failing to provide an adequate breath sample into a roadside screening device last season. Announced Ottawa DB Jonathan Rose agreed to pay a fine as part of a settlement of his grievance challenging the league’s decision to suspend him after he made contact with an official during last year’s Eastern Final in Ottawa.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Named Don Granato assistant coach and Mike Bales goalie coach. Retained assistant coach Steve Smith.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Jordan Eberle on a five-year contract through the 2023-24 season.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Acquired D Matt Niskanen from Washington for D Radko Gudas.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Cameron Gaunce to a one-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired D Radko Gudas from Philadelphia to D Matt Niskanen.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (NY) — Named Kaitlin Lewis director of operations for women’s basketball.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS — Named Alexis Lawrence women’s assistant basketball coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.