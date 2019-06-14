Friday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Luis Ortiz from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Removed INF Jared Reaves from the inactive list.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Caleb Dean.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Karch Kowalczyk.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP John McKinney and INF Adam Sasser.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Igor Kokoskov, Bob Beyer, Jesse Mermuys and Roy Rana assistant coaches; Bobby Jackson assistant player development coach; Jonah Herscu advance scout; and Will Scott head video coordinator and player development coach.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB David Montgomery.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed G Michael Deiter.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Dexter Lawrence and CB DeAndre Baker.
CFL — Fined Edmonton WR Greg Ellingson an undisclosed amount for failing to provide an adequate breath sample into a roadside screening device last season. Announced Ottawa DB Jonathan Rose agreed to pay a fine as part of a settlement of his grievance challenging the league’s decision to suspend him after he made contact with an official during last year’s Eastern Final in Ottawa.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Named Don Granato assistant coach and Mike Bales goalie coach. Retained assistant coach Steve Smith.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Jordan Eberle on a five-year contract through the 2023-24 season.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Acquired D Matt Niskanen from Washington for D Radko Gudas.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Cameron Gaunce to a one-year, two-way contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired D Radko Gudas from Philadelphia to D Matt Niskanen.
ALBANY (NY) — Named Kaitlin Lewis director of operations for women’s basketball.
NORTHERN ILLINOIS — Named Alexis Lawrence women’s assistant basketball coach.
