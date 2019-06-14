Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Luis Ortiz and LHP Josh Rogers from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk. Placed RHP Josh Lucas on the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Heath Hembree on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 11. Recalled LHP Josh Taylor from Pawtucket (IL). Signed RHP Ryan Zeferjahn and Brock Bell; C Jaxx Groshans; CFs Wil Dalton and Luke Bandy; and INF Alex Erro to minor league contracts.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Karan Patel, Tyson Messer, Nate Pawelczyk, Cooper Bradford, McKinley Moore, Jeremiah Burke, Chase Solesky, Pauly Milto, Justin Friedman, Kaleb Roper, Connor Reich, Declan Cronin, Nick Silva, Allan Beer and Vlad Nunez; LHPs Dan Metzdorf, Avery Weems, Trey Jeans and Garvin Alston; Cs Ivan Gonzalez, Victor Torres, Jakob Goldfarb and Daniel Millwee; OFs James Beard, Misael Gonzalez Acosta, Cameron Simmons and Jonathan Allen; 3B DJ Gladney; SS Joshua Rivera; 2B Tom Archer; and INF Tyler Osik on minor league contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Rogelio Armenteros from Round Rock (PCL). Signed SS Grae Kessinger and CF Colin Barber to minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF J.P. Crawford from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Matt Festa from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Brandon Brennan on the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Shed Long to Tacoma.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Jake Petricka from Milwaukee for a player to be named or cash considerations and assigned him to Nashville (PCL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated INF Alex Blandino from the 10-day IL and was optioned to Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF Martín Prado on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 13. Transferred RHP José Ureña to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Yadiel Rivera from New Orleans (PCL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Removed INF Jared Reaves from the inactive list.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Caleb Dean.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Karch Kowalczyk.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP John McKinney and INF Adam Sasser.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Darin Downs. Placed RHP Alec Asher on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Igor Kokoskov, Bob Beyer, Jesse Mermuys and Roy Rana assistant coaches; Bobby Jackson assistant player development coach; Jonah Herscu advance scout; and Will Scott head video coordinator and player development coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Dallas Cowboys TE Rico Gathers for the first game in 2019 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Dawson Knox to a four-year contract. Claimed TE Keith Towbridge off waivers. Released TE Mik’Quan Deane.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB David Montgomery.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Michael Roberts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Kapri Bibbs.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Bobby Okereke.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed G Michael Deiter.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Dexter Lawrence and CB DeAndre Baker.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Edmonton WR Greg Ellingson an undisclosed amount for failing to provide an adequate breath sample into a roadside screening device last season. Announced Ottawa DB Jonathan Rose agreed to pay a fine as part of a settlement of his grievance challenging the league’s decision to suspend him after he made contact with an official during last year’s Eastern Final in Ottawa.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Ilya Lyubushkin to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Named Don Granato assistant coach and Mike Bales goalie coach. Retained assistant coach Steve Smith.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Jordan Eberle on a five-year contract through the 2023-24 season.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Acquired D Matt Niskanen from Washington for D Radko Gudas.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Cameron Gaunce to a one-year, two-way contract. Traded G Connor Ingram to Nashville for a 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired D Radko Gudas from Philadelphia to D Matt Niskanen.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (NY) — Named Kaitlin Lewis director of operations for women’s basketball.

ARIZONA — Signed women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes to a contract extension through 2024.

BARUCH — Named Cristy Encarnacion women’s assistant volleyball coach.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Jordan Jeffers women’s golf coach.

IDAHO — Fired men’s basketball coach Don Verlin.

NEBRASKA — Named Will Bolt head baseball coach.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS — Named Alexis Lawrence women’s assistant basketball coach.

