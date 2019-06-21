Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Paul Fry and RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Mike Clevinger on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 18. Recalled RHP Aaron Civale from Columbus (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RF Aaron Judge from the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Dan Altavilla from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Tayler Scott to Tacoma.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed OF Joey Rickard off waivers from Baltimore and optioned him to Sacramento (PCL). Transferred RHP Nick Vincent to the 60-day DL.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHP Connor Dotson. Acquired RHP Stephen Johnson from High Point (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of RHP Jon Perrin to the Acereros de Norte (Mexican).

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF D.K. Carey.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Traded OF Teodoro Martinez to Lincoln for cash. Signed INF Steve Pascual.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Brian Heldman. Signed RHP Austin Orvis.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Activated INF Chen Jiaji. Removed INF Chen Junpeng from the active roster.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Clint Freeman. Placed RHP Travis Banwart on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Announced the resignation of assistant coach Charmin Smith to become the women’s basketball coach at California.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA CYCLING — Named Kelsey Erickson SafeSport director.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed F Ricardo Pepi.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced D Gabriel Somi and the team have mutually agreed to part ways.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Promoted Mandi Pierce to women’s assistant basketball coach.

