Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

June 21, 2019 5:20 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Paul Fry and RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Mike Clevinger on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 18. Recalled RHP Aaron Civale from Columbus (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RF Aaron Judge from the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Dan Altavilla from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Tayler Scott to Tacoma.

Advertisement
National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed OF Joey Rickard off waivers from Baltimore and optioned him to Sacramento (PCL). Transferred RHP Nick Vincent to the 60-day DL.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHP Connor Dotson. Acquired RHP Stephen Johnson from High Point (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of RHP Jon Perrin to the Acereros de Norte (Mexican).

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF D.K. Carey.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Traded OF Teodoro Martinez to Lincoln for cash. Signed INF Steve Pascual.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Brian Heldman. Signed RHP Austin Orvis.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Activated INF Chen Jiaji. Removed INF Chen Junpeng from the active roster.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Clint Freeman. Placed RHP Travis Banwart on the inactive list.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Announced the resignation of assistant coach Charmin Smith to become the women’s basketball coach at California.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA CYCLING — Named Kelsey Erickson SafeSport director.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed F Ricardo Pepi.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced D Gabriel Somi and the team have mutually agreed to part ways.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Promoted Mandi Pierce to women’s assistant basketball coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.