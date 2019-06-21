Friday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Texas 3B Asdrúbal Cabrera four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for throwing equipment from the dugout at umpire Bill Miller during a Jun 19 game against Cleveland.
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Oakland RHP Frankie Montas 80 games after testing positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Paul Fry and RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Branden Kline from Bowie (EL). Recalled LHP Tanner Scott from Norfolk.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Mike Clevinger on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 18. Recalled RHP Aaron Civale from Columbus (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated C Max Stassi from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Reymin Guduan from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned C Garrett Stubbs and INF Jack Mayfield to Round Rock.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RF Aaron Judge from the 10-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Dan Altavilla from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Tayler Scott to Tacoma.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF Matt Beaty from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Josh Sborz on the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed OF Joey Rickard off waivers from Baltimore and optioned him to Sacramento (PCL). Transferred RHP Nick Vincent to the 60-day DL. Placed OF Steven Duggar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 19. Recalled OF Alex Dickerson from Sacramento.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Joe Ross from Fresno (PCL). Optioned INF Adrián Sanchez to Harrisburg (EL).
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHP Connor Dotson. Acquired RHP Stephen Johnson from High Point (Atlantic) for a player to be named.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of RHP Jon Perrin to the Acereros de Norte (Mexican).
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF D.K. Carey.
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Traded OF Teodoro Martinez to Lincoln for cash. Signed INF Steve Pascual.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Brian Heldman. Signed RHP Austin Orvis.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Activated INF Chen Jiaji. Removed INF Chen Junpeng from the active roster.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Clint Freeman. Placed RHP Travis Banwart on the inactive list.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Sold the contract of LHP Jacques Pucheu to Cincinnati (NL). Signed RHP Malcolm Grady.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Christian Funk and 1B/OF Dustin Woodcock.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B/OF Brady Wofford.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Chase Suddeth.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Announced the resignation of assistant coach Charmin Smith to become the women’s basketball coach at California.
USA CYCLING — Named Kelsey Erickson SafeSport director.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed F Ricardo Pepi.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced D Gabriel Somi and the team have mutually agreed to part ways.
FLORIDA GULF COAST — Promoted Mandi Pierce to women’s assistant basketball coach.
FLORIDA STATE — Promoted Mike Martin Jr. to baseball coach.
GEORGIA — Dismissed junior WR Jeremiah Holloman from the football team.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.