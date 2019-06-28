Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended free agent LHP Christian Aragon has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Methasterone, a performance-enhancing substance; Cleveland minor league RHP Matthew Solter (Lynchburg-Carolina) 80 games after testing positive for Clomiphene; and Philadelphia minor league RHPs Engel Estevez (GCL) and Robinson Martinez (GCL) and C Carlos Oropeza (GCL) 25 games each for their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP John Means from the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed LHP Chris Murphy; RHPs Cody Scroggins, Reed Harrington, Mason Duke and Casey Sutherland; and SS Daniel Bakst to minor league contracts.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 26. Designated 1B/DH Yonder Alonso for assignment. Purchased the contract of LHP Ross Detwiler from Charlotte (IL). Recalled OF Daniel Palka from Charlotte. Signed 1B Andrew Vaughn and RHPs Matthew Thompson and Andrew Dalquist to minor league contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated RHP Mike Clevinger from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Yu Chang from Columbus (IL). Placed INF José RamíRez on the paternity list. Optioned RHP Jon Edwards to Columbus.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Eddie Rosario on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 27. Activated INF Ehire Adrianza from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed LHP Jesse Biddle off waivers from Seattle. Transferred LHP Jeffrey Springs to the 60-day IL. Released LHP Drew Smyly after he cleared waivers.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated 1B Justin Smoak from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Billy McKinney to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CINCNNATI REDS — Placed C Tucker Barnhart on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 23. Reinstated 2B Scooter Gennett from the 60-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated C Jorge Alfaro from the 7-day concussion IL. Optioned C Wilkin Castillo to New Orleans (PCL). Placed RHP Tayron Guerrero on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 27. Recalled RHP Jeff Brigham from New Orleans.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Corbin Burnes, 2B Keston Hiura and INF/OF Tyler Saladino from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned INF Travis Shaw to San Antonio. Placed RHP Jimmy Nelson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 26. Designated INF/OF Hernan Perez for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Matt Allan to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated 1B Ryan Zimmerman from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Michael A. Taylor to Harrisburg (EL).

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP David Griffin.

LINCOLN SALT DOGS — Signed C Joe Lytle.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Sold the contract of RHP Spencer Jones to Acereros de Norte (Mexican).

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Announced INF Mitch Glasser was removed from the active roster to participate for Team Israel in the European Championship (Pool B) tournament.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Removed OF Lu Yuheng from the active roster. Signed OF Javion Randle.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Andres Caceres. Placed RHP Kevin McAvoy on the inactive list.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded INF Jamey Smart to Southern Illinois. Signed INF Luis Roman.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Chad Gendron.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Justin Smith.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed C Avery Warley-Talbert.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Promoted Bobby Gallo to senior vice president of club business development; Tracie Rodburg to senior vice president of sponsorship management; and Michael Signora to senior vice president of football and international communications.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OT Brant Weiss. Waived-injured OL Koda Martin.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Re-signed G Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract. Announced the team has mutally agreed to part ways with Charlotte (AHL) coach Mike Vellucci.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Acquired F Andre Burakovsky from Washington for F Scott Kosmachuk and 2020 second- and 2020 third-round draft picks.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Named Jesse Winchester player development coach and Clarke MacArthur part-time player development coach.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Kasperi Kapanen to a three-year contract extension and F Andreas Johnsson to a four-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with Fs Jeff Kubiak, Yanick Turcotte and Erik Brown, and D Justin Murray on one-year contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Recalled D Dejan Jakovic from Las Vegas (USLC).

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Signed F Justin Dhillon.

COLLEGE

EAST TENNESSEE STATE — Named Cameron Sauro men’s assistant soccer coach.

THE CITADEL — Announced men’s senior basketball G Tyson Batiste transferred from CCSU.

WAYNE STATE — Named Erika Wallace athletics chief of staff.

