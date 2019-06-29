Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s US win most-watched WWC quarterfinal match

June 29, 2019 5:02 pm
 
The Americans’ 2-1 victory over France set a record for the most-watched Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match on U.S. English-language television.

Fox drew 6.12 million viewers for Friday’s match, and peaked at 8.24 million. The game was the most-watched English-language soccer telecast in the country since last year’s men’s World Cup final.

In addition, Sunday’s match averaged 211,000 viewers online, making it the most streamed Women’s World Cup game ever.

The U.S. 2015 quarterfinal win over Chile averaged 5.74 million, which aired in prime time.

The Americans will face England in the semifinals Tuesday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

