At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 12 7 .632 — Lake Erie 11 8 .579 1 Windy City 9 10 .474 3 Washington 6 14 .300 6½ Joliet 5 14 .263 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 11 7 .611 — River City 12 8 .600 — Evansville 11 8 .579 ½ Southern Illinois 10 8 .556 1 Gateway 8 11 .421 3½

Friday’s Games

Evansville 4, Florence 0

Lake Erie 4, Joliet 2

River City 4, Windy City 2

Washington 10, Gateway 5

Southern Illinois 7, Schaumburg 6

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

