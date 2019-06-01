Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 1, 2019 10:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 12 7 .632
Lake Erie 11 9 .550
Windy City 9 10 .474 3
Joliet 6 14 .300
Washington 6 15 .286 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 12 7 .632
River City 12 8 .600 ½
Southern Illinois 10 8 .556
Evansville 11 9 .550
Gateway 9 11 .450

___

Saturday’s Games

Florence 6, Evansville 4

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet 3, Lake Erie 1, 5 innings

River City at Windy City, 7:45 p.m.

Gateway 9, Washington 3, 5 innings

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

