|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Lake Erie
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Windy City
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Joliet
|6
|14
|.300
|6½
|Washington
|6
|15
|.286
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|River City
|12
|8
|.600
|½
|Southern Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|1½
|Evansville
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Gateway
|9
|11
|.450
|3½
___
Florence 6, Evansville 4
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet 3, Lake Erie 1, 5 innings
River City at Windy City, 7:45 p.m.
Gateway 9, Washington 3, 5 innings
Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
River City at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
