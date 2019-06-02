Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 2, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 13 7 .650
Lake Erie 11 9 .550 2
Windy City 10 10 .500 3
Joliet 6 14 .300 7
Washington 6 15 .286
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 12 7 .632
River City 12 9 .571 1
Evansville 11 9 .550
Southern Illinois 10 9 .526 2
Gateway 9 11 .450

___

Saturday’s Games

Florence 6, Evansville 4

Joliet 3, Lake Erie 1, 5 innings

Gateway 9, Washington 3, 5 innings

Windy City 4, River City 3

Schaumburg 10, Southern Illinois 4

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

