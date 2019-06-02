|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Lake Erie
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Windy City
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|Joliet
|6
|14
|.300
|7
|Washington
|6
|15
|.286
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|River City
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|Evansville
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Gateway
|9
|11
|.450
|3½
___
Florence 6, Evansville 4
Joliet 3, Lake Erie 1, 5 innings
Gateway 9, Washington 3, 5 innings
Windy City 4, River City 3, 11 innings
Schaumburg 10, Southern Illinois 4
Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
River City at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
