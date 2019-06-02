At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 13 7 .650 — Lake Erie 11 10 .524 2½ Windy City 10 11 .476 3½ Joliet 7 14 .333 6½ Washington 6 15 .286 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 12 7 .632 — River City 13 9 .591 ½ Evansville 11 9 .550 1½ Southern Illinois 10 9 .526 2 Gateway 9 11 .450 3½

___

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 4, Lake Erie 2

River City 3, Windy City 0

Evansville at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

