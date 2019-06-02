Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 2, 2019 6:21 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 13 7 .650
Lake Erie 11 10 .524
Windy City 10 11 .476
Joliet 7 14 .333
Washington 6 15 .286
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 12 7 .632
River City 13 9 .591 ½
Evansville 11 9 .550
Southern Illinois 10 9 .526 2
Gateway 9 11 .450

___

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 4, Lake Erie 2

River City 3, Windy City 0

Evansville at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

