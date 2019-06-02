|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Lake Erie
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Windy City
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Joliet
|7
|14
|.333
|6½
|Washington
|6
|15
|.286
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|River City
|13
|9
|.591
|½
|Evansville
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Gateway
|9
|11
|.450
|3½
___
Joliet 4, Lake Erie 2
River City 3, Windy City 0
Evansville at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
