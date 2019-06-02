At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 13 8 .619 — Lake Erie 11 10 .524 2 Windy City 10 11 .476 3 Joliet 7 14 .333 6 Washington 6 15 .286 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 12 8 .600 — River City 13 9 .591 — Evansville 12 9 .571 ½ Southern Illinois 11 9 .550 1 Gateway 9 11 .450 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 4, Lake Erie 2

River City 3, Windy City 0

Evansville 4, Florence 2

Southern Illinois 2, Schaumburg 1

Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

