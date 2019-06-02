Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Frontier League

June 2, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 13 8 .619
Lake Erie 11 10 .524 2
Windy City 10 11 .476 3
Joliet 7 14 .333 6
Washington 7 15 .318
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 12 8 .600
River City 13 9 .591
Evansville 12 9 .571 ½
Southern Illinois 11 9 .550 1
Gateway 9 12 .429

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 4, Lake Erie 2

River City 3, Windy City 0

Evansville 4, Florence 2

Southern Illinois 2, Schaumburg 1

Washington 19, Gateway 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

