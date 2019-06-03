|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Lake Erie
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|Windy City
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|Joliet
|7
|14
|.333
|6
|Washington
|7
|15
|.318
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|River City
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Evansville
|12
|9
|.571
|½
|Southern Illinois
|11
|9
|.550
|1
|Gateway
|9
|12
|.429
|3½
___
No games scheduled
Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Windy City at Florence, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at River City, 9:05 p.m.
