Frontier League

June 4, 2019 11:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 13 8 .619
Lake Erie 11 10 .524 2
Windy City 10 11 .476 3
Washington 8 15 .348 6
Joliet 7 15 .318
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 12 8 .600
River City 13 9 .591
Evansville 13 9 .591
Southern Illinois 11 10 .524
Gateway 9 12 .429

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 11, Southern Illinois 2

Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville 3, Joliet 1

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at Florence, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

