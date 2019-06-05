At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 14 8 .636 — Lake Erie 11 10 .524 2½ Windy City 10 11 .476 3½ Washington 8 15 .348 6½ Joliet 7 15 .318 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 12 8 .600 — River City 13 9 .591 — Evansville 13 9 .591 — Southern Illinois 11 10 .524 1½ Gateway 9 13 .409 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City at Florence, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Windy City at Florence, Game 2, TBD

Lake Erie at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, Game 2, TBD

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

