|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Lake Erie
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Windy City
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Washington
|8
|15
|.348
|6½
|Joliet
|7
|15
|.318
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|River City
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Evansville
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Southern Illinois
|11
|10
|.524
|1½
|Gateway
|9
|13
|.409
|4
___
Windy City at Florence, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Windy City at Florence, Game 2, TBD
Lake Erie at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at River City, Game 2, TBD
Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Erie at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
