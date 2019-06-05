Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 5, 2019 9:51 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 14 8 .636
Lake Erie 11 10 .524
Windy City 10 12 .455 4
Washington 8 15 .348
Joliet 7 15 .318 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 13 8 .619
River City 13 9 .591 ½
Evansville 13 9 .591 ½
Southern Illinois 11 10 .524 2
Gateway 9 13 .409

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florence 8, Windy City 2, 7 innings

Windy City at Florence, Game 2, TBD

Lake Erie at River City, ppd.

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lake Erie at Rio Grande Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, Game 2, TBD

Windy City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

