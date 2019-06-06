Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Frontier League

June 6, 2019 12:42 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 15 8 .652
Lake Erie 11 10 .524 3
Windy City 11 12 .478 4
Joliet 8 15 .348 7
Washington 8 16 .333
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 13 9 .591
Florence 13 9 .591
Evansville 13 10 .565 ½
Southern Illinois 12 10 .545 1
Gateway 9 14 .391

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florence 8, Windy City 2, 7 innings

Windy City 11, Florence 4, 7 innings

Lake Erie at River City, ppd.

Lake Erie at River City, ppd.

Southern Illinois 5, Washington 4, 14 innings

Schaumburg 6, Gateway 3

Joliet 4, Evansville 2

Thursday’s Games

Lake Erie at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, Game 2, TBD

Windy City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

