|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Lake Erie
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|Windy City
|12
|12
|.500
|3½
|Washington
|9
|16
|.360
|7
|Joliet
|8
|15
|.348
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|River City
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Florence
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Southern Illinois
|12
|11
|.522
|1
|Gateway
|9
|14
|.391
|4
___
Lake Erie 9, River City 6, 7 innings
Lake Erie at River City, Game 2, TBD
Windy City 3, Florence 2
Washington 9, Southern Illinois 2
Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.
