At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 15 8 .652 — Lake Erie 12 10 .545 2½ Windy City 12 12 .500 3½ Washington 9 16 .360 7 Joliet 8 15 .348 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Evansville 13 10 .565 — River City 13 10 .565 — Florence 13 10 .565 — Southern Illinois 12 11 .522 1 Gateway 9 14 .391 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Lake Erie 9, River City 6, 7 innings

Lake Erie at River City, Game 2, TBD

Windy City 3, Florence 2

Advertisement

Washington 9, Southern Illinois 2

Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.