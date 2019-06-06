Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 6, 2019 11:48 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 15 9 .625
Lake Erie 12 11 .522
Windy City 12 12 .500 3
Joliet 9 15 .375 6
Washington 9 16 .360
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 14 10 .583
Florence 13 10 .565 ½
Evansville 13 11 .542 1
Southern Illinois 12 11 .522
Gateway 10 14 .417 4

Thursday’s Games

Lake Erie 9, River City 6, 7 innings

River City 5, Lake Erie 4, 7 innings

Windy City 3, Florence 2

Washington 9, Southern Illinois 2

Gateway 6, Schaumburg 5

Joliet 3, Evansville 2, 12 innings

Friday’s Games

Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

