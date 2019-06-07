|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Lake Erie
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Windy City
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Joliet
|9
|16
|.360
|6
|Washington
|9
|17
|.346
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Florence
|14
|10
|.583
|½
|Evansville
|14
|11
|.560
|1
|Southern Illinois
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|Gateway
|11
|14
|.440
|4
___
Southern Illinois 2, Lake Erie 1
Florence 4, Washington 0
Evansville 3, Schaumburg 0
River City 8, Joliet 3
Gateway 3, Windy City 0
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Florence at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 6:05 p.m.
