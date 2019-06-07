At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 15 10 .600 — Lake Erie 12 12 .500 2½ Windy City 12 13 .480 3 Joliet 9 16 .360 6 Washington 9 17 .346 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 15 10 .600 — Florence 14 10 .583 ½ Evansville 14 11 .560 1 Southern Illinois 13 11 .542 1½ Gateway 11 14 .440 4

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois 2, Lake Erie 1

Florence 4, Washington 0

Evansville 3, Schaumburg 0

Advertisement

River City 8, Joliet 3

Gateway 3, Windy City 0

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.