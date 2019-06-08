At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 15 10 .600 — Lake Erie 12 13 .480 3 Windy City 12 14 .462 3½ Joliet 9 16 .360 6 Washington 9 17 .346 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 15 10 .600 — Florence 14 10 .583 ½ Southern Illinois 14 11 .560 1 Evansville 14 11 .560 1 Gateway 12 14 .462 3½

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois 5, Lake Erie 4

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway 5, Windy City 0

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

