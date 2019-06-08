Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 8, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 15 10 .600
Lake Erie 12 13 .480 3
Windy City 12 14 .462
Joliet 9 16 .360 6
Washington 9 17 .346
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 15 10 .600
Florence 14 10 .583 ½
Southern Illinois 14 11 .560 1
Evansville 14 11 .560 1
Gateway 12 14 .462

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois 5, Lake Erie 4

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway 5, Windy City 0

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

