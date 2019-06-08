|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Lake Erie
|12
|13
|.480
|3½
|Windy City
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|Joliet
|9
|17
|.346
|7
|Washington
|9
|18
|.333
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Florence
|15
|10
|.600
|½
|Southern Illinois
|14
|11
|.560
|1½
|Evansville
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Gateway
|12
|14
|.462
|4
___
Southern Illinois 5, Lake Erie 4
Schaumburg 2, Evansville 1
Gateway 5, Windy City 0
Florence 8, Washington 4
River City 7, Joliet 1
Evansville at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Florence at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
