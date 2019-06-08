Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 8, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 16 10 .615
Lake Erie 12 13 .480
Windy City 12 14 .462 4
Joliet 9 17 .346 7
Washington 9 18 .333
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 16 10 .615
Florence 15 10 .600 ½
Southern Illinois 14 11 .560
Evansville 14 12 .538 2
Gateway 12 14 .462 4

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois 5, Lake Erie 4

Schaumburg 2, Evansville 1

Gateway 5, Windy City 0

Florence 8, Washington 4

River City 7, Joliet 1

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

