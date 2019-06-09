Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

June 9, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 16 11 .593
Lake Erie 13 13 .500
Windy City 13 14 .481 3
Joliet 9 17 .346
Washington 9 18 .333 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 16 10 .615
Florence 15 10 .600 ½
Evansville 15 12 .556
Southern Illinois 14 12 .538 2
Gateway 12 15 .444

___

Sunday’s Games

Evansville 2, Schaumburg 0

Lake Erie 14, Southern Illinois 1

Windy City 3, Gateway 2

Advertisement

Florence at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Joliet at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.