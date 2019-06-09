Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 9, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 16 11 .593
Lake Erie 13 13 .500
Windy City 13 14 .481 3
Joliet 10 17 .370 6
Washington 9 19 .321
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 16 10 .615
River City 16 11 .593 ½
Evansville 15 12 .556
Southern Illinois 14 12 .538 2
Gateway 12 15 .444

___

Sunday’s Games

Evansville 2, Schaumburg 0

Lake Erie 14, Southern Illinois 1

Windy City 3, Gateway 2

Florence 4, Washington 3

Joliet 12, River City 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

