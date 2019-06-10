|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Lake Erie
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Windy City
|13
|14
|.481
|3
|Joliet
|10
|17
|.370
|6
|Washington
|9
|19
|.321
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|River City
|16
|11
|.593
|½
|Evansville
|15
|12
|.556
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Gateway
|12
|15
|.444
|4½
___
No games scheduled
Schaumburg at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 12:35 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 1:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
