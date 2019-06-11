Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 11, 2019 11:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 16 12 .571
Lake Erie 13 14 .481
Windy City 13 15 .464 3
Joliet 11 17 .393 5
Washington 9 20 .310
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 17 10 .630
River City 16 12 .571
Evansville 16 12 .571
Southern Illinois 15 12 .556 2
Gateway 13 15 .464

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florence 3, Schaumburg 2, 12 innings

Evansville 3, Windy City 1

Southern Illinois 3, Washington 2

Joliet 3, Lake Erie 2

Gateway 5, River City 4

Wednesday’s Games

River City at Gateway, 12:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 1:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

