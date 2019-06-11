At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 16 12 .571 — Lake Erie 13 14 .481 2½ Windy City 13 15 .464 3 Joliet 11 17 .393 5 Washington 9 20 .310 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 17 10 .630 — River City 16 12 .571 1½ Evansville 16 12 .571 1½ Southern Illinois 15 12 .556 2 Gateway 13 15 .464 4½

Tuesday’s Games

Florence 3, Schaumburg 2, 12 innings

Evansville 3, Windy City 1

Southern Illinois 3, Washington 2

Joliet 3, Lake Erie 2

Gateway 5, River City 4

Wednesday’s Games

River City at Gateway, 12:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 1:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

