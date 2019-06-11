|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Lake Erie
|13
|14
|.481
|2½
|Windy City
|13
|15
|.464
|3
|Joliet
|11
|17
|.393
|5
|Washington
|9
|20
|.310
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|River City
|16
|12
|.571
|1½
|Evansville
|16
|12
|.571
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|15
|12
|.556
|2
|Gateway
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
___
Florence 3, Schaumburg 2, 12 innings
Evansville 3, Windy City 1
Southern Illinois 3, Washington 2
Joliet 3, Lake Erie 2
Gateway 5, River City 4
River City at Gateway, 12:35 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 1:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
