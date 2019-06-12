Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 12, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 16 12 .571
Windy City 14 15 .483
Lake Erie 13 14 .481
Joliet 11 17 .393 5
Washington 9 20 .310
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 17 10 .630
Southern Illinois 15 12 .556 2
Evansville 16 13 .552 2
River City 16 13 .552 2
Gateway 14 15 .483 4

Wednesday’s Games

Gateway 7, River City 3

Windy City 3, Evansville 1

Florence 7, Schaumburg 1

Southern Illinois 3, Washington 2

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

