At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 16 12 .571 — Windy City 14 15 .483 2½ Lake Erie 13 14 .481 2½ Joliet 11 17 .393 5 Washington 9 20 .310 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 17 10 .630 — Southern Illinois 15 12 .556 2 Evansville 16 13 .552 2 River City 16 13 .552 2 Gateway 14 15 .483 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gateway 7, River City 3

Windy City 3, Evansville 1

Florence 7, Schaumburg 1

Advertisement

Southern Illinois 3, Washington 2

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.