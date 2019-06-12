|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Windy City
|14
|15
|.483
|2½
|Lake Erie
|13
|14
|.481
|2½
|Joliet
|11
|17
|.393
|5
|Washington
|9
|20
|.310
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Southern Illinois
|15
|12
|.556
|2
|Evansville
|16
|13
|.552
|2
|River City
|16
|13
|.552
|2
|Gateway
|14
|15
|.483
|4
___
Gateway 7, River City 3
Windy City 3, Evansville 1
Florence 7, Schaumburg 1
Southern Illinois 3, Washington 2
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
