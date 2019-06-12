At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 16 13 .552 — Lake Erie 14 14 .500 1½ Windy City 14 15 .483 2 Joliet 11 18 .379 5 Washington 9 21 .300 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 18 10 .643 — Southern Illinois 16 12 .571 2 Evansville 16 13 .552 2½ River City 16 13 .552 2½ Gateway 14 15 .483 4½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gateway 7, River City 3

Windy City 3, Evansville 1

Florence 7, Schaumburg 1

Advertisement

Southern Illinois 3, Washington 2

Lake Erie 2, Joliet 1, 5 innings

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.