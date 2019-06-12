|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Lake Erie
|14
|14
|.500
|1½
|Windy City
|14
|15
|.483
|2
|Joliet
|11
|18
|.379
|5
|Washington
|9
|21
|.300
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Southern Illinois
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|Evansville
|16
|13
|.552
|2½
|River City
|16
|13
|.552
|2½
|Gateway
|14
|15
|.483
|4½
___
Gateway 7, River City 3
Windy City 3, Evansville 1
Florence 7, Schaumburg 1
Southern Illinois 3, Washington 2
Lake Erie 2, Joliet 1, 5 innings
Schaumburg at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
