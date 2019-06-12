Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 12, 2019 11:13 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 16 13 .552
Lake Erie 14 14 .500
Windy City 14 15 .483 2
Joliet 11 18 .379 5
Washington 9 21 .300
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 18 10 .643
Southern Illinois 16 12 .571 2
Evansville 16 13 .552
River City 16 13 .552
Gateway 14 15 .483

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gateway 7, River City 3

Windy City 3, Evansville 1

Florence 7, Schaumburg 1

Southern Illinois 3, Washington 2

Lake Erie 2, Joliet 1, 5 innings

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

