|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|16
|14
|.533
|—
|Lake Erie
|14
|14
|.500
|1
|Windy City
|14
|16
|.467
|2
|Joliet
|11
|18
|.379
|4½
|Washington
|9
|22
|.290
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Southern Illinois
|17
|12
|.586
|2
|Evansville
|17
|13
|.567
|2½
|River City
|16
|13
|.552
|3
|Gateway
|14
|15
|.483
|5
___
Florence 8, Schaumburg 2
Evansville 6, Windy City 1
Southern Illinois 8, Washington 3
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
